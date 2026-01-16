Grant (Achilles) tallied 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 117-101 win over the Hawks.

Back in action after missing Portland's previous 14 games due to left Achilles tendinitis, Grant was deployed off the bench Thursday, likely as a means for the Trail Blazers to better manage his workload following the extended absence. Grant still finished second on the team in scoring to only Shaedon Sharpe (24 points), with the 31-year-old getting nearly half of his points at the charity stripe. Though he may end up sitting out one game of the Trail Blazers' upcoming Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set versus the Lakers and Kings, respectively, Grant should be in line for at least a slight uptick in playing time in his next appearance.