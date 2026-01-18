Grant notched 22 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 victory over the Lakers.

Grant got an opportunity to stretch his legs and test his Achilles injury for the second consecutive game. His services came in handy, as the team logged another win despite Deni Avdija's (back) absence. Grant is unlikely to break into the starting lineup when Avdija returns, and he may end up on the sidelines Sunday due to the back-to-back scenario.