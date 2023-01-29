Grant ended with 26 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 loss to the Raptors.

Grant's numbers had been trending down over the past week, but Saturday's well-rounded line offered some reassurance for his fantasy managers. Though his per-game averages in points, rebounds and assists thus far in January are all down from his season-long marks, Grant has still been surprisingly efficient while taking more of a back seat offensively to point guard Damian Lillard. In 14 appearances this month, Grant is converting at a 49.7 percent clip from the field and an 82 percent clip from the free-throw line.