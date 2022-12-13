Grant closed with 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 133-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Grant put together another strong performance in the win, overshadowed by the wonder that is Damian Lillard. He has been a revelation since joining Portland, putting up top-50 value for the season, averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game. He has established himself as a key piece for the Trail Blazers and while there is a chance he regresses slightly moving forward, he is on track to smash through his preseason ADP.