Grant closed with 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 133-112 win over the Timberwolves.
Grant put together another strong performance in the win, overshadowed by the wonder that is Damian Lillard. He has been a revelation since joining Portland, putting up top-50 value for the season, averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game. He has established himself as a key piece for the Trail Blazers and while there is a chance he regresses slightly moving forward, he is on track to smash through his preseason ADP.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Continues scoring binge•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Goes for 32 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores career-high 44 points•