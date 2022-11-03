Grant closed with 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Grant was heavily involved for the Trail Blazers during Wednesday's matchup, and he put up a season-high nine attempts from beyond the arc. The team was unable to complete the comeback attempts, but Grant topped 20 points for the third time this season and remained consistent on the boards and as a distributor. Over his first seven appearances with the Trail Blazers, he's averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per game.