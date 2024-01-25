Grant racked up 21 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime win over the Rockets.
Grant was one assist short of registering his second double-double of the season, and his nine dimes in Wednesday's OT win was his most of the year. Over his last five games, Grant has averaged 24.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting (including 42.9 percent from three), 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over 37.0 minutes per game.
