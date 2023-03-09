Grant supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and six rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics.

Grant didn't record an assist for the first time since Feb. 6. His inefficient scoring caused him to post a team-low minus-23 point differential. However, Grant's 20-plus points per game scoring, 47.5 field-goal percentage and 40.5 three-point percentage on the season still give him plenty of fantasy value.