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Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Grant picked up a right calf injury in Friday's game against Dallas, and the issue is officially being labeled as a strain. Grant's absence could mean more minutes for Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.

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