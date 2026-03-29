Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: No-go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Grant picked up a right calf injury in Friday's game against Dallas, and the issue is officially being labeled as a strain. Grant's absence could mean more minutes for Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
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