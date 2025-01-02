Grant (face) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Grant will miss a second straight game due to a facial contusion, and his next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Bucks. Deni Avdija should be in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup Thursday due to Grant's absence.
