default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grant (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Grant hasn't played since Dec. 18 due to a nagging Achilles injury, and it seems he doesn't have a clear date for his return to the hardwood. Caleb Love should continue to see steady minutes with Grant out, and the veteran will aim to be ready for Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors.

More News