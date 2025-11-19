Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Now questionable due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Grant is a late addition to Tuesday's injury report, and he is now in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2025-26 regular season. His absence would result in more minutes being available for the likes of Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.
