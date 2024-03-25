Grant (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game versus Houston.
Grant will be sidelined for his eighth consecutive contest, with Portland posting a 1-6 record since he last took the court. Grant's next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday versus Atlanta.
