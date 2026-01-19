Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Officially out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As anticipated, Grant will take a seat for Sunday's matchup after being added to the injury report with a doubtful tag earlier in the day. Sidy Cissoko and Duop Reath should see an uptick in minutes with Grant sidelined.
