Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.
Grant was deemed doubtful for Friday's matchup, so it isn't surprising to see him ruled out once again. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next chance to do so will be Sunday against Boston.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Considered doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Considered doubtful for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out•