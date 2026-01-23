Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Toronto.
Grant recently faced an extended absence with an Achilles issue, so his absence from the injury report for Portland's second contest in as many days is worth noting. The veteran forward hasn't started or logged more than 22 minutes in any of his past three appearances, but his role could grow now that Deni Avdija (back) is doubtful.
