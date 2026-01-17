default-cbs-image
Grant (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Grant is trending in the right direction after the team added him to the injury report as questionable Friday. He managed to return to the hardwood Thursday after a lengthy absence, logging 16 points in 23 minutes, so it's expected the Blazers will keep a close eye on his playing time again Saturday, assuming he's ultimately cleared to play.

