Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: On track to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Grant is trending in the right direction after the team added him to the injury report as questionable Friday. He managed to return to the hardwood Thursday after a lengthy absence, logging 16 points in 23 minutes, so it's expected the Blazers will keep a close eye on his playing time again Saturday, assuming he's ultimately cleared to play.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Lives at free-throw line in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Could play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Tuesday•