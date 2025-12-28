Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.
Grant will miss a fifth straight game due to tendinitis in his left Achilles. His next chance to play will come Monday against Dallas.
