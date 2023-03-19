Grant (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Clippers.
Grant will be shelved for a third straight game Sunday as he deals with a bruised left quad. Nassir Little (illness) is questionable in the frontcourt as well. Extra minutes should remain available for Trendon Watford, Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish.
