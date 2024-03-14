Grant (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
A hamstring injury continues to bother Grant, making Thursday his fifth absence in seven games. Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Dalano Banton remain strong candidates to see increased roles in Grant's absence.
