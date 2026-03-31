Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant won't play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Grant will miss a second consecutive contest, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday versus the visiting Pelicans. With the veteran forward out again, Scoot Henderson may find himself back in the starting lineup.
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