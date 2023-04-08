Grant (quadriceps) will remain sidelined in Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Grant has been sidelined since March 12. While he has not officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season, it seems very unlikely he will return for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Warriors.
