Grant (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Grant will miss his 17th straight game due to this right knee injury, and the veteran forward was pretty much a non-factor for the Trail Blazers in the second half of the season due to his recurrent injuries. He was limited to only six games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 30.1 percent from the floor.
