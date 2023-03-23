Grant (quadriceps) is out for Friday's matchup against the Bulls.
A bruised left quad will sideline Grant for a fifth straight game. Trendon Watford should continue starting in Grant's absence. Anfernee Simons (foot) will also notably be out for Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to face Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out against Knicks•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Added to injury report•