Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a fourth straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Clippers, but it's unclear how close he is to playing again.
