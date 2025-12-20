default-cbs-image
Grant (Achilles) won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

Grant will miss his second game of the campaign as he tends to soreness in his left Achilles. The veteran forward's absence should open up more opportunities for Rayan Rupert, Sidy Cissoko and Kris Murray. Grant's next chance to play will come Monday against Detroit, which is the opening leg of a back-to-back.

