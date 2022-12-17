Grant (back) will miss Saturday's meeting with the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant will miss his second contest of the season due to back spasms. His absence will open up minutes for the likes of Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford (achilles). Grant's next chance to suit up will come on Monday in Oklahoma City
