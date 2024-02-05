Grant (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Grant will miss a second consecutive game due to lower back tightness. Toumani Camara figures to be the main beneficiary in Grant's absence, while Matisse Thybulle could also see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable versus Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Late scratch Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Balanced production in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Iffy for Sunday•