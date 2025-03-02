Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Grant will miss a second straight contest, and Sunday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set. In Grant's absence, Shaedon Sharpe may stick in the starting lineup, while Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Scoot Henderson are also candidates for increased roles.
