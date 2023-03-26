Grant (quadriceps) is out Sunday against the Thunder.
Grant will miss a sixth straight game Sunday, and with the news that Damian Lillard (calf) will probably be shut down, fantasy managers should expect the same for Grant. Trendon Watford, Nassir Little and Kevin Knox are all candidates to continue seeing extra run down the stretch.
