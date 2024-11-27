Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one game due to a left knee sprain he sustained against Memphis on Monday. In his absence, Deni Avdija is expected to start, while Jabari Walker could see a few extra minutes off the bench as well.