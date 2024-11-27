Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one game due to a left knee sprain he sustained against Memphis on Monday. In his absence, Deni Avdija is expected to start, while Jabari Walker could see a few extra minutes off the bench as well.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Exits early with left knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Getting green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Working through illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Bounces back in win Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play vs. Rockets•