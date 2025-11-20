Grant ended Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls with 33 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

Grant returned to game action after missing Tuesday's loss to Phoenix due to illness, posting a game-high mark in points. His nine rebounds were also a season high. The veteran forward drew his second consecutive start Wednesday, and he'll likely remain in the starting five if Jrue Holiday (calf) misses additional time.