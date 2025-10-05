Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Participating in scrimmages
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (knee) is participating in scrimmages at training camp ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant missed the 2024-25 season finale due to a knee injury. However, he appears to be healthy ahead of the preseason as he is taking part in team scrimmages at training camp. The 31-year-old pro figures to be a key contributor off the bench for Portland this season.
