Grant (knee) is participating in scrimmages at training camp ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Grant missed the 2024-25 season finale due to a knee injury. However, he appears to be healthy ahead of the preseason as he is taking part in team scrimmages at training camp. The 31-year-old pro figures to be a key contributor off the bench for Portland this season.