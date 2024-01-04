Grant finished Wednesday's 126-97 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes.
Grant attempted just nine shots in the loss, ending with 10 points in 20 minutes. With the game all but gone by half time, the starters were used sparingly down the stretch. Although Grant has a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, the fact Portland is likely to be involved in several blowouts does not bode well for his ceiling moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Big double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pops for 20 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Turns in 22 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Keeps rolling with 30 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Lifts offense in return from injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Available to play, starts Saturday•