Grant finished Wednesday's 126-97 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes.

Grant attempted just nine shots in the loss, ending with 10 points in 20 minutes. With the game all but gone by half time, the starters were used sparingly down the stretch. Although Grant has a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, the fact Portland is likely to be involved in several blowouts does not bode well for his ceiling moving forward.