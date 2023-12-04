Grant has been placed in the concussion protocol.
Grant took a shot to the head during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game versus the Jazz and never returned. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, Grant should be considered doubtful at best for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. Assuming Grant misses time, Portland could give Jabari Walker an extended look.
