Grant closed with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Grant continued his efficient scoring off the bench Monday, finishing behind only Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe in points for the Trail Blazers. The veteran forward has been remarkably consistent to open the season, scoring at least 15 points in all seven appearances while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. Though his contributions outside of scoring remain limited, Grant's reliable offensive production has been a major boost for the Trail Blazers and will be key to keeping the team competitive in a deep Western Conference.