Grant finished Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Wizards with 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes.
The veteran forward continues to be a steady presence for the rebuilding Trail Blazers, scoring 20 or more points in four straight games since he missed about a week due to a concussion. Grant has averaged 24.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.8 threes since his return to the lineup, and he's on pace to set new career highs on offense at 22.6 points and 2.6 made threes a night.
