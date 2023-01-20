Grant closed Thursday's 105-95 loss to the 76ers with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds across 39 minutes.
Grant finished one point behind Damian Lillard for the team lead in scoring, but the former's 8-for-14 shooting line was much better than Lillard's 6-for-21 mark. Grant didn't record any defensive stats or assists, but he did shoot a perfect 6-for-6 from the line and chip in five boards. Grant has scored 20-plus points in three of his past five contests and is averaging a healthy 21.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting on the season.
