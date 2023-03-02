Grant produced 28 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to New Orleans.

Grant had a solid showing in the first half with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from three. He knocked down only three more field goal attempts in the second half, but still managed 16 points over that stretch thanks to 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. The small forward finished second on the team in scoring with 28 points and has now broken the 20-point mark in four of his last five games. He also knocked down a game-high five threes in the contest on nine attempts after shooting just 23.6 percent from behind the arc over his last nine games coming in.