Grant amassed 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Hornets.

On a night when Damian Lillard (1-10 3Pt) and Anfernee Simons (6-15 FG) both scored fewer than 20 points, Grant combined with Jusuf Nurkic (28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists) to lead the way in the Blazers' double-digit victory. The Syracuse product notched his first double-double of the season and his first since November of 2021. Over his last four games, Grant is up to 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 threes per game.