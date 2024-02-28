Grant registered 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 loss to the Heat.

Grant finished two points behind Anfernee Simons for the team scoring lead Tuesday despite taking 11 fewer shots. Grant also led the Blazers in assists and steals, with his three thefts falling one short of his season-high mark. The veteran forward has somewhat quietly put up 20-plus points in seven of his past 10 contests, averaging 23.8 points during that stretch.