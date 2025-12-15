Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pours in 35 in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant had 35 points (12-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 victory over the Warriors.
The veteran forward tied Shaedon Sharpe for the team lead in points on the night, as Grant also tied his own season scoring high and set a new high in made three-pointers. He's scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 22.3 points, 4.4 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.5 combined blocks and steals over that stretch.
