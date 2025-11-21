default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grant is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to an illness.

Grant has been one of the best bench players in the NBA this season, and he's been outstanding in his last two starts, scoring a combined 59 points in two losses against the Mavericks and Bulls. Grant is averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

More News