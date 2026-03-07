Grant ended Friday's 106-99 loss to the Rockets with 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Grant remained the focal point of the Blazers' offense Friday, reaching the 20-point plateau for the sixth time in his last seven games. He has taken on an increased scoring burden with Deni Avdija (back) sidelined, and his 38 minutes were his highest total since the All-Star break. Grant may see a dip in shot attempts once Avdija is cleared to return. Over his last seven appearances, Grant is averaging 21.0 points and 2.4 three-pointers per contest.