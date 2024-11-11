Grant notched 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 loss to Memphis.
The Trail Blazers looked drastically overmatched in this blowout loss to the Grizzlies, and Grant was one of the few Portland players who delivered a relatively decent performance. His 20 points led the team, and this was the third time he reached the 20-point mark in his six outings in November.
