Grant (concussion) is questionable for Friday's game at Washington, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Grant exited Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies early due to concussion symptoms, and more testing is needed before the forward's availability is determined for Friday. If Grant sits out, more minutes could be in store for Nassir Little, Jabari Walker, Trendon Watford and others.

