Grant is questionable to play Friday against the Rockets due to right hamstring soreness.

Friday's game is the first of a back-to-back set for Portland, so Grant could very well be sidelined for that contest. If Grant sits out, the Trail Blazers could turn to either Matisse Thybulle or Jabari Walker (hip) -- who is also listed as questionable -- to make a spot start.

