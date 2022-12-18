Grant (back) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Grant missed Saturday's game against the Rockets, and all signs point to his availability being disclosed closer to Monday's 8 p.m. tip-off. If the forward ends up being ruled out for a second straight game, then Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will have a bigger role on offense.
