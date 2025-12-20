Grant is questionable for Saturday's game in Sacramento due to soreness in his left Achilles tendon.

Grant has only missed one game so far this season, but the 31-year-old veteran has been logging heavy minutes and is now experiencing some soreness in his Achilles. We'll have a better idea on Grant's status based on his activity level at Saturday's shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up mintues for Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.