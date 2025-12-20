Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant is questionable for Saturday's game in Sacramento due to soreness in his left Achilles tendon.
Grant has only missed one game so far this season, but the 31-year-old veteran has been logging heavy minutes and is now experiencing some soreness in his Achilles. We'll have a better idea on Grant's status based on his activity level at Saturday's shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up mintues for Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pours in 35 in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 29 points with full line•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Tallies season high in assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores season-high 35 vs. Bucks•