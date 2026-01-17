Grant (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Grant returned to action Thursday after missing 14 games with left Achilles tendonitis and contributed 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes. As part of managing his recovery, he carries a questionable tag for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers. If Grant is sidelined, the Trail Blazers could lean more heavily on Sidy Cissoko with additional opportunities for Rayan Rupert and Duop Reath.